Jeffrey "Jeff" William Hamilton, 42

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 9:29 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jeffrey "Jeff" William Hamilton, of St Joseph passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1978, in Ashland, Oregon, son of Edward Hamilton and Sandra (Bair) Eldredge. He worked as a Controls Engineer at Show-Me Industrial Controls, Inc.. He enjoyed horror movies, attending horror conventions, tattoos, collecting and shooting firearms, hunting, fishing, communicating through his ham radio and spending time with his family and grandson. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Edward; grandson, Dimitri; paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents and nephew, Marcus Klepees. Survivors include: Chrissy; daughter, Bobbi Hart; grandson, Dante; mother and stepfather, Sandra and Robert Eldredge; stepfather, Donald Patterson; sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Klepees and Jamie (Scott) Logston; brothers, Donald Jr., Adam (Falynn) and Toby (Angie) Patterson; stepbrothers, Kyle, Shawn, Andy and Chris Eldredge; several nieces and nephews. memorial services will be held at a later date. online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

