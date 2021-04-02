Jeffrey L. Grippando 38, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born August 1, 1982 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Cathy and Brian Starr. Survivors include: his parents, three sons: Dylan, Gage, and Ja'Kobi Grippando, grandson, James, and brothers, Jeremy Starr and Brian (Candice) Starr, and his companion, Danielle Dakon. Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Jeff Grippando Memorial Fund online at www.ruppfuneral.com funeral fund or to the funeral home. Online condolence, Livestream and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:15 PM
