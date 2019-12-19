Jeffrey Scott “Jeff” Cordell, 50, of Quitman, MO, passed from this life on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Jeff was born on October 12, 1969 in St. Joseph, MO to Donald L. and Margaret A. (Walker) Cordell.

A lifelong resident of Quitman, Jeff graduated from West Nodaway High School in 1988. He was a farmer and friend to all—he never met a stranger.

He was of the Methodist faith, and had been a member of the former United Methodist Church in Quitman, MO. He was a member of the Burlington Junction Kiwanis Club, and the Nodaway County Cattleman’s Association.

Jeff would lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Full of personality, he loved telling jokes and making people smile. He had a passion for farming, carpentry, and driving miles out his way to see a tractor pull. He loved his kids and spending time with them, teaching them all he knew.

On August 17, 1991, Jeff married Deanne L. Schieber, and she survives of the home.

He is also survived by his children, Lora (Marcus “Tree”) Johnson, Olathe, KS, Emily (Brandon) Niendick, Wellington, MO, Jakob Cordell, Maryville, MO, and Willy Cordell and Benny Cordell, both of the home. His parents, Don and Margaret Cordell, Maryville, MO; 2 sisters, Glenda (Jeff) Long, Skidmore, MO, and Judy (Randy) Frueh, Pickering, MO; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Celebration of life will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. Jeff’s body will be cremated after the service and his cremains will be buried later.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM, on Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to help establish a scholarship in Jeff’s name for a West Nodaway Student to further their education.