Jeffrey T. Fisher, 41, of Kansas City, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 3, 2021.

Jeff was born April 5, 1980 to his parents William (Bill) and Mary Jane (West) Fisher. Jeff graduated from Central High School, class of 1998 and graduated from Missouri Western State University, class of 2002. He then attended and graduated from the National Police Institute at CMSU and later graduated from Baker University with a MBA.

Jeff went to work for the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force as an investigator and later worked at Kansas University Medical Center as a Financial Analyst. Jeff enjoyed fishing and hunting but especially being with his children. He was an avid Mizzou and Chiefs fan.

He is survived by his parents, brother BJ Fisher, children Isabelle, Addison and Owen Fisher, Kathleen Fisher- mother of the children, uncles Russell Martin (Dawn Hirter) and Bob Fisher, cousins Paula and John Enns, Scott Martin, Christopher (Ashley, Nash) Henderson and Cameron (Hannah) Henderson.

Jeff was preceded in death by his dog Shotgun, grandparents Dr. Joseph Fisher, Annabel Fisher, Lovell (Bunny) and Lillian West and aunt Jackie Martin.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the donor's charity of choice.

Services may be viewed online at heatonbowmansmith.com.