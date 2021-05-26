Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jeffrey T. Fisher, 41

Jeffrey T. Fisher, 41, of Kansas City, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 3, 2021.

Posted: May 26, 2021 3:54 PM

Jeffrey T. Fisher, 41, of Kansas City, MO passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, May 3, 2021.

Jeff was born April 5, 1980 to his parents William (Bill) and Mary Jane (West) Fisher. Jeff graduated from Central High School, class of 1998 and graduated from Missouri Western State University, class of 2002. He then attended and graduated from the National Police Institute at CMSU and later graduated from Baker University with a MBA.

Jeff went to work for the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force as an investigator and later worked at Kansas University Medical Center as a Financial Analyst. Jeff enjoyed fishing and hunting but especially being with his children. He was an avid Mizzou and Chiefs fan.

He is survived by his parents, brother BJ Fisher, children Isabelle, Addison and Owen Fisher, Kathleen Fisher- mother of the children, uncles Russell Martin (Dawn Hirter) and Bob Fisher, cousins Paula and John Enns, Scott Martin, Christopher (Ashley, Nash) Henderson and Cameron (Hannah) Henderson.

Jeff was preceded in death by his dog Shotgun, grandparents Dr. Joseph Fisher, Annabel Fisher, Lovell (Bunny) and Lillian West and aunt Jackie Martin.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, May 7, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the donor's charity of choice.

Services may be viewed online at heatonbowmansmith.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories