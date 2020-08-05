Clear

Jeffrey Todd Johnson, 57

Service: Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Turner Family Funeral Home. 603 S. Sloan Street, Maysville, MO 64469.

Posted: Aug 5, 2020 11:48 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jeffrey T. Johnson, 57, of Maysville, Mo. passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Mosaic Lifecare in St. Joseph, Mo.

Memorial Service will be held at The Turner Family Funeral home in Maysville, Mo. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kyle White officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service where the family will receive friends.

Jeff has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home.

Jeffrey was born in St. Joseph, Mo. to John and Sue (Miller) Johnson on July 21, 1963.

On January 24, 2004 Jeff and Patricia Fisher were united in marriage in Randolph County, Mo.

Jeff worked as a Security Guard Supervisor for Securitas.

He enjoyed his grandson with all his heart, and was a voracious reader.

Jeff also liked going to dinner theatre, and “Date Night”, followed by a chocolate malt.

He loved computers and helping his beloved wife with computer issues at work.

Jeff was a wonderful son, husband, dad, and papa.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Fisher-Johnson, children, Robbie (Sara Whitten) Johnson, and Stephanie Fisher, brother, Kevin (Amy) Johnson, sister, Kendra (Dennis Dobbe) Ezzell, mother, Sue A. Johnson, grandson, Grayson, sister in law, Tammy (Danny) Weatherd, father in law, Larry Hill, several nieces and nephews, as well as many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, John Johnson, son Brett Johnson, mother in law Ann Hill, sister in law, Jenifer Johnson and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeff’s honor to the family.

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com

