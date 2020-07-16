Jeffrey William Krenzer, 65

Jeffrey Krenzer

1954-2020

Maysville, Missouri…..Jeffrey William Krenzer, age 65, was born September 28, 1954 in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of William Lewis and Winona Irene (Woodrick) Krenzer and passed away July 3, 2020.

Jeff’s early life was shaped by Our Savior Lutheran Church Kansas City, KS where he went to school through 8th grade and was Baptized and Confirmed. Jeff was a graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School. Jeff and his father owned and operated Tomahawk Amusement Company. Later he and his wife Susie owned and operated Pony Express RV Park in Maysville.

Jeff and Susan Beth Hartwig were united in marriage August 18, 2009. Jeff loved visiting casinos, sports (especially Kansas City Chiefs and Royals), farm animals, all classic cars and driving the ’72 Oldsmobile Convertible, traveling with the love of his life Susie, and hanging with his dogs, Queeny and Paisley.

Jeff is preceded in death by his father Bill Krenzer and brother, Jon Krenzer.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Hartwig, of the home; mother, Winona Krenzer, Prairie Village, KS; two children, Kyle (Elyssia) Krenzer, Medford, Oregon and Kara Krenzer, Shawnee, KS; step-children, Jim (Bethany) Vallandingham, Seattle, WA and Emmy (Chris) Jedras, Brooklyn, NY; four brothers and sisters, Cindi Krenzer, Kansas City, KS, Joel (Jenny) Krenzer, Kansas City, KS, Keith Krenzer, Lake of the Ozarks, and Jackie Pierce, Kansas City, KS; and seven grandchildren, Ivy Rose, Lily, Charlie, Zia, Eli, Ollie, and Tilly.

Graveside Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Amity Cemetery with a reception following at Pony Express RV Park, Maysville, MO. Memorial Contributions in Lieu of Flowers: DeKalb County Senior Center (Meals on Wheels Program).

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com