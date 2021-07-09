On June 17, 2021 Jennie Clinton, 92, of St. Joseph was reunited with her husband of 54 years, George W. Clinton, who passed in 1998, surrounded by family and friends under the watchful care of Jason Atkinson of hospice she went peacefully at the home she shared with her grandson Darkota Cloud for the past 13 years.

Born in LA Calif as the 2nd girl of a set of twins in 1929. She married George W. of Wathena, in LA in 1945. The family moved to their current home in 1966.

She was preceded in death by husband, twin sister Vera Hawkins, daughter Judy Higgins, son-in-laws, Charles Edwards, John Higgins, Jerry Redmond, Jim Blizzard, and Danny Capps, and a grandson George R. Clinton.

Survived by Linda Clinton, Nita Blizzard, Beverly and John Prock, George and Carmen Clinton, Charles and Brenda Clinton, Nancy Capps, Karry and Robert Price, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with family will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

She was a true Christian woman that didn't know a stranger. She has stopped living the dream, but is truly on top of the world