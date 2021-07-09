Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jennie Clinton, 92

On June 17, 2021 Jennie Clinton, 92, of St. Joseph was reunited with her husband of 54 years, George W. Clinton, who passed in 1998, surrounded by family and friends under the watchful care of Jason Atkinson of hospice she went peacefully at the home she shared with her grandson Darkota Cloud for the past 13 years.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 8:33 AM

On June 17, 2021 Jennie Clinton, 92, of St. Joseph was reunited with her husband of 54 years, George W. Clinton, who passed in 1998, surrounded by family and friends under the watchful care of Jason Atkinson of hospice she went peacefully at the home she shared with her grandson Darkota Cloud for the past 13 years.

Born in LA Calif as the 2nd girl of a set of twins in 1929. She married George W. of Wathena, in LA in 1945. The family moved to their current home in 1966.

She was preceded in death by husband, twin sister Vera Hawkins, daughter Judy Higgins, son-in-laws, Charles Edwards, John Higgins, Jerry Redmond, Jim Blizzard, and Danny Capps, and a grandson George R. Clinton.

Survived by Linda Clinton, Nita Blizzard, Beverly and John Prock, George and Carmen Clinton, Charles and Brenda Clinton, Nancy Capps, Karry and Robert Price, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with family will be Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

She was a true Christian woman that didn't know a stranger. She has stopped living the dream, but is truly on top of the world

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories