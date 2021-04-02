Jeneveve “Jennie” Pearl Grim, 45, of Hamilton, MO, passed away March 26, 2021. Jeneveve was born May 31, 1975 to Benjamin and Victoria (Bray) Williams.
Jennie married Christopher Grim June 7, 1993 in Bethany, MO. She worked as a coder for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City.
She was preceded in death by her mother Victoria and step father, Melvin Sharp.
Jennie is survived by her husband, Chris of the home; 3 sons, Kaleb (Kelsy) Grim, Hamilton, MO, Corey Grim, Chillicothe, MO, Michael Grim, Hamilton, MO; 6 grandchildren, Audri, Brantley, Crisalynn, Parker, Paisley, Peyton; father, Benjamin Williams, Medford, OR; brother, Ben Williams Jr.; sisters, Trish Young and Tina Williams.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday March 30, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
For online condolences visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Jeneveve “Jennie” Pearl Grim, 45, of Hamilton, MO, passed away March 26, 2021.
Jeneveve “Jennie” Pearl Grim, 45, of Hamilton, MO, passed away March 26, 2021. Jeneveve was born May 31, 1975 to Benjamin and Victoria (Bray) Williams.
Related Content
- Jennie P. Grim, 45
- Jennifer "Baby Jenny" Sutton, 44
- Virginia "Jenny" Ruby Swartz, 96
- Jennie Enola Bozarth 93, of Saint Joseph, Mo.
- Virginia L. “Jenny” Coy, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Genevieve "Jenny" Josephine Mozier April 10, 1941 - September 3, 2018
- Genevieve "Jenny" (Klawuhn) Cook March 27, 1921 - December 15, 2018
- Janice (Jenny) Minnis February 3, 1944 - February 18, 2019
- Joshua Wayne Almanza, 45
- Barbara Joanne Smith, 45