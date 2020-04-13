Clear
Jennifer "Baby Jenny" Sutton, 44

No services are scheduled at this time.

Jennifer “Baby Jenny” Sutton, 44, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was born July 4, 1975.
Jennifer obtained her high school diploma at Helen Davis State School.
She enjoyed spending time watching the cars and listening to family each day. Jennifer loved Christmas and the Fourth of July. The more commotion from family the happier she was.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Sutton; brother, Teddy Kepner; and sister, Sheila Reed.
Survivors include her mother, Edna Sutton; sisters, Tami Meers, Tracy Christofferson (Alvie); brothers, Terry Kepner (Angie), Mark Kepner, Erik Kepner (Jennifer), Donald Sutton (Susie); longtime friends and caregiver, Katrina Watkins (Richard); numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

