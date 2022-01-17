Jennifer Gleba Kar, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022.

On May 1, 1971 she was born in Rochester, Michigan to Myron and Geraldine (Gleba) Kar.

She was a voracious reader. Jennifer was politically active and enjoyed working for the Biden campaign. She had a deep appreciation of culture, music and film. More than for the entertainment value, she enjoyed the art and craft of movie making in all forms and genres. Some of her favorite filmmakers were Alfred Hitchcock and William Castle. She and her brother devoted time weekly to watching movies and the sharing of ideas.

Jennifer was greatly concerned for the marginalized in society as she found herself marginalized. She was a survivor of homelessness and deep despair.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jennifer is survived by her brother, Andrew Kar; sister, Rebecca Hutfilz; nieces and nephews, Hannah, Nathan and Sarah Hutfilz and Benjamin Kar; beloved cats, Nickel and Argento.

Services pending. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the family to defray funeral expenses.