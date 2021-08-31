Clear
Jennifer Houghtaling, 58

Jennifer Houghtaling 1962-2021

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 11:05 AM

Jennifer Houghtaling, 58, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, August 16, 2021.
She was born October 20, 1962 in Independence, Missouri to Jack and Shirley (Davis) Houghtaling.
Jennifer was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She enjoyed watching old movies, and her animals. Jennifer loved spending time with her family and had a strong Christian belief.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis Houghtaling; sister-in-law, Michele Houghtaling; best friend, Teri Gatrel.
Survivors include brothers, James Houghtaling (Chris), David Houghtaling; children, Christopher Gatrel and Elizabeth Fischer; sister-in-law, Linda Houghtaling; best friend, Tina Elmore; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

