Jennifer “Jenny” Ann Baumli, 79, of Haynes, Bedfordshire, England and Maryville, Missouri, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister passed away at her home on November 7, 2021.

Jenny was born on March 19, 1942, in Haynes, Bedfordshire, England to Dennis George and Norah Yourin, who preceded her in death. She completed school in England at the age of 16 and then became a legal secretary in London, England. She then met the love of her life, Gary Baumli whom she married on August 7 th , 1961, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Bedford, England. After meeting Gary and having three children, she took great pride in becoming a Citizen of the United States of America on January 2, 1969.

Jenny was a stay-at-home mom while her husband, Gary, served in the U.S. Air Force for the first 20 years of their marriage. When her children were older, she began to work again as a volunteer at the Radiology department of the hospital at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. In 1979 Gary retired from the U.S. Air Force and the family moved to Maryville, Missouri where they became Co-Owners of Midwestern Lawn Seed and Baumli Antiques and Used Furniture with Jenny holding the title of Secretary for a number of years. Jenny then worked part-time as the secretary at St. Gregory’s Church which became a full-time position within a few years. She held the position of Secretary at St. Gregory’s Church for the next 26 years before retiring from there. She then became one of the Co-Owners, Office Manager and Executive Director of the Board for New Beginnings Counseling Group, Inc., until her official retirement 9 years later.

Jenny was an active member of every community that the family resided in, especially at each local bowling alley. She was a member of the Maryville Women’s Auxiliary for the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she held the role of Secretary/Treasurer for several years, and was the Secretary and the President of many bowling leagues she participated in. Jenny was the Secretary of the United Kingdom Southern Women’s Bowling Association at Chicksands, England, the Crete Women’s Bowling Association at Iraklion Air Force Base in Crete, Greece, and the past Association Secretary of the Maryville Women's Bowling Association, and then served as the USBC Association Manager at Bearcat Lanes, Maryville, Missouri. Jenny was a proud member of the Maryville Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

Jenny is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Gary N. Baumli, her parents George and Norah Yourin, her brother Michael Sands Yourin and his wife Ann Yourin. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Jones (Betty Leivan) of Maryville, Missouri, and Cherri (Donald) Taylor, of Lenexa, Kansas, and her son, Robert (Teresa Allen) Baumli of Kansas City, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Erin (CJ) Baldwin, Stephanie, Laura and Madalyn Taylor and Emily (Brendan) McCluskey, Brittany “Eli” (Emily Runyan) Baumli, Jessica Baumli, and Christopher Baumli, six great-grandchildren, Brinklee, Quincy, Terren, and Avie Baldwin, and Theodore and Gloria McCluskey; sister-in-law Connie Baumli of Merriam, Kansas, as well as two nieces, Penny (Trevor) Whitten, and Mandy Burlingham (Yourin), and one nephew, Michael Yourin, and their families, who reside in the United Kingdom.

Jenny has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church from 9:30 am through 11:00 am on Saturday November 20th, 2021, followed by a memorial mass. Burial will take place after the mass at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. In lieu of Flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc., at 423 North Market Street Maryville, Missouri Or St. Gregory’s Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 South Davis Street, Maryville, Missouri 64468.

