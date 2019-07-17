Jennifer's Obituary
Jennifer Linn Hillyard, 36, of Union Star, MO, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Ks. .
Jennifer was born on August 30, 1982 in St. Joseph to Terry and Pamela (Walker) Hillyard. She was a graduate of Union Star High School.
Miss Hillyard was preceded in death by her father, maternal grandmother; Beverly Walker, paternal grandparents; Dwayne and Nadine Hillyard, "Grandma Aunt" Eileen, and "Grandpa Uncle" Sandy Groff.
Jennifer is survived by her mother and her son; Brendin Pendleton, Sister Joy (Todd) Slaughter, brother; John (Courtney) Hillyard, Maternal grandfather; Vic Walker, nieces; Katelinn Gerber, Ann, and Autumn Slaughter, and nephew; Michael Gerber.
The family will receive friends 5 PM, July 19th at the Union Star United Methodist Church
Memorial Service 7 PM July 19th at the Union Star United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
