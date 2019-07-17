Clear
Jennifer Linn Hillyard, 36, of Union Star, MO

Family Visitation Friday, July 19, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Memorial Service Union Star United Methodist Church Friday, July 19, 2019 7:00 PM 475 Cedar St Union Star, MO 64494

Jennifer's Obituary
Jennifer Linn Hillyard, 36, of Union Star, MO, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Ks. .
Jennifer was born on August 30, 1982 in St. Joseph to Terry and Pamela (Walker) Hillyard. She was a graduate of Union Star High School.
Miss Hillyard was preceded in death by her father, maternal grandmother; Beverly Walker, paternal grandparents; Dwayne and Nadine Hillyard, "Grandma Aunt" Eileen, and "Grandpa Uncle" Sandy Groff.
Jennifer is survived by her mother and her son; Brendin Pendleton, Sister Joy (Todd) Slaughter, brother; John (Courtney) Hillyard, Maternal grandfather; Vic Walker, nieces; Katelinn Gerber, Ann, and Autumn Slaughter, and nephew; Michael Gerber.
The family will receive friends 5 PM, July 19th at the Union Star United Methodist Church
Memorial Service 7 PM July 19th at the Union Star United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
