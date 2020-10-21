Clear
Jennifer Patricia Lamkin, 56

Visitation: Sunday, October 25th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jennifer Lamkin, 56, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was born April 22, 1964, in Richmond, Virginia, to Donald Eugene and Glenna Jean (Tennison) Lamkin.
Jennifer owned her own house-cleaning business, and was involved in a butterfly preservation group on Facebook.
She enjoyed gardening, butterflies and playing in the dirt. She loved the feeling of dirt on her feet and hands.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry and Harald Lamkin; and sister, Jeanette Diane Lamkin-Briggs.
Survivors include sons, Dallas Vulgamott and Loren Lamkin; daughter, Savannah Vulgamott; stepmother, Marjolijn van Mastrigt; and best friend, Craig Vulgamott.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

