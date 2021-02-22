Jennifer Rae Jenkins 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 15, 2021 at her home. She was born April 15, 1970 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Dena & Gary Droz. She graduated from Central High School, and has worked at Triumph foods for the last four years. She loved having fun, going to the casino, spending time with her family and granddaughter. She is survived by: son, Devin Burchett, St. Joseph, MO, daughter, Lexie Droz, Amazonia, MO, granddaughter, Adalynn, and brother, Gary Droz of Saint Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, memorial services following Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Jennifer Rae Jenkins 50, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday February 15, 2021 at her home.
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:37 PM
Related Content
Scroll for more content...