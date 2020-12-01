Clear
Jeremi "J" Kroos, 51

Jeremi “J” Kroos, 51, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

He was born July 9, 1969 in Sedalia, Missouri to Junior and Jeani (Kearns) Kroos.
J was a free spirit with a kind soul, who lived life to the fullest and loved to laugh.
He enjoyed painting, going for ‘walks’ in his wheelchair, and listening to music. J loved to go places and people watch.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Kroos.
Survivors include his parents, sister, Shelbi Force (Steve); nieces, Shaya and Michaela Force; nephew, Matthew Force; 1 aunt; 2 uncles; a wonderful friend that also had his heart, Largo; several extended family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heart-felt thanks to the special care givers for all they did for J over the years.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Easterseals Midwest, 3126 Hirter Drive, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.

