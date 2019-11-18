Jeremiah's Obituary

Jeremiah Anthony Hernandez 14, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He was born February 17, 2005 in Los Angeles, California, and he was a student at Central High School. He adored music and online gaming, especially fortnight. He was very social and had many friends, and he always had a smile on his face. Jeremiah is survived by father, Carlos Rosas, mother, Rosario Hernandez, brother, Hector Garcia, sisters, Rosana Hernandez, Isaura Garcia, Naralie Hernandez, Daisy Hernandez, and Marlene Hernandez. The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Thursday with Memorial Services following at 7pm at the Rupp Funeral Home.