Jeremy Keith Kimmel, 37, of Cameron, passed away March 15, 2021.

He was born July 27, 1983 in Kansas City, Missouri to Keith and Jennifer (Shaul) Kimmel.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his dad, Loren Keith Kimmel; sister, Jessica Kimmel; grandpa, Larry Shaul and

grandparents, Larry and Estelle Kimmel.

Survivors: wife, Tabitha Simpson, of the home; daughter, Eliza Dawn Macrander; step-children, Emma Bridger and Mia Bridger; mother, Jennifer Kimmel, Cameron, Missouri; grandma, Ann Shaul, Cameron, Missouri; siblings, Jeffery Kimmel, Julie Kimmel and John Kimmel, all of Cameron, Missouri; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Debra Crafton, Kingston, Missouri and William Osborn, Evansville, Indiana.

There is no scheduled service at this time.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.