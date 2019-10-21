Clear

Jeremy McAfee, 34, of Savannah, MO

Celebration of Life Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel Sunday, October 20, 2019 6:00 PM 307 South 6th Street Savannah, Missouri 64485

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jeremy's Obituary
Jeremy McAfee, 34, of Savannah, MO, passed away October 17, 2019.
Jeremy was born May 16, 1985 in Atchison, Kansas to Darryl and Cindy (Harris) McAfee. He graduated from South Park Christian Academy and later went on to receive his Associate's Degree in Welding.
Jeremy was very fun loving and loved to explore the great outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and traveling; and loved his family fiercely.
Jeremy is survived by; his parents and siblings, Darryl McAfee, Jr., California; Rachel Juneau (Amadee), Texas; Joseph Gellings (Cindy), Savannah; Barbara Savage, Savannah; Jacob McAfee (Heather), Savannah; and Melissa & Kenny; children, Lillian McAfee; Paige McAfee; Devlin Cline; Emma McAfee; Paisley McAfee; grandparents; Michael & Linda Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald & Minnie McAfee.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made out to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel for his Children's Scholarship Fund.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Tuesday will see similar weather but with more sunshine. Highs are going to touch the lower 60s as a breezy west wind continues gusting as high as 30 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories