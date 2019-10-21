Jeremy's Obituary

Jeremy McAfee, 34, of Savannah, MO, passed away October 17, 2019.

Jeremy was born May 16, 1985 in Atchison, Kansas to Darryl and Cindy (Harris) McAfee. He graduated from South Park Christian Academy and later went on to receive his Associate's Degree in Welding.

Jeremy was very fun loving and loved to explore the great outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, kayaking, and traveling; and loved his family fiercely.

Jeremy is survived by; his parents and siblings, Darryl McAfee, Jr., California; Rachel Juneau (Amadee), Texas; Joseph Gellings (Cindy), Savannah; Barbara Savage, Savannah; Jacob McAfee (Heather), Savannah; and Melissa & Kenny; children, Lillian McAfee; Paige McAfee; Devlin Cline; Emma McAfee; Paisley McAfee; grandparents; Michael & Linda Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald & Minnie McAfee.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6:00 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made out to Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel for his Children's Scholarship Fund.