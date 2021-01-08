Cameron, MO- Jeri Lyn Olmstead, 59, of Cameron, passed away December 27, 2020. Jeri was born May 5, 1961, to Doral and Frances (Brown) Wynne.

Jeri was a Cameron High School graduate and worked in housekeeping in the hotel industry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband Kenneth Calvin Jr., brother Gary Wynne, sister Cathy Coleman, and ex-husband Roger Olmstead

Jeri is survived by her siblings, Joyce Matthews, Sandy Harris, Jack Wynne, Connie Albert, Tammy Siddens, and Reita Youngs;children, Adam Calvin, Terry Calvin, Ashely Calvin, Cody Calvin; grandchildren Brandon Calvin, Kaitlyn Calvin, Miranda Calvin, Zoey Updegraff, Aryan Updegraff, and Geoshua Calvin; great grandchild Alex Murphy.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.