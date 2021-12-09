Jerold "Jerry" Lynn Reynolds Sr. 70, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 in a Liberty, MO. hospital. He was born July 12, 1951 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Rosalie and John Reynolds. He graduated from Central High School and Missouri Western. He served in the United States Air Force. Jerold was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie Marie Reynolds, and his parents. Survivors include: daughter, Tammy Davis, sons, Jerald Jr., John, David, and Jammie Reynolds, twin brother, Gary Reynolds, and brother, Terry Reynolds, and family friend, Benny Bennett, as well as numerous, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.
