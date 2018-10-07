Jerome Richard Williams

April 11, 1955 - October 3, 2018

Jerome Richard Williams 63, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Wednesday October 3, 2018 in Saint Joseph. He was born April 11, 1955 in Centralia, Missouri son of the late Lydia Mae & Orion Williams. He married Anna Williams on September 15, 1990, and she survives of the home. He graduated from Centralia High School, and worked for the Missouri department of transportation retiring after 29 1/2 years of service. He then worked at the St. Joe Frontier Casino for 11 years in the Maintenance department. He enjoyed going to Auctions, and fishing, but most especially spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Holsey Chapel ICM. Jerome was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward, Eddie, Carson, and Terry Williams, and a sister, Bernice Colman. Survivors include wife, Anna Williams of the home, son, Oliver J. (Alicia) Henderson, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Felicia Williams of the home, grandchildren, Tyson, Terrell, Tariq, and Aliya Henderson, Tristyn, and Zoe Wooddell, a brother, Harry (Verl) Williams, Columbia, sisters, Thelma Robinson, and Shirley Larkins both of Columbia. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following starting at 2:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com