Jeromy R. Bloss, 47

Jeromy R. Bloss, 47, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:40 PM

Jeromy R. Bloss, 47, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021 at his home in St. Joseph. He was born November 22, 1974 in St. Joseph. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1993. Jeromy enjoyed all sports, excelling in baseball and softball. He was a die hard Patriots and Tom Brady fan. Jeromy was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Maxine Penrod and William Painter Sr. Survivors include: parents, Deborah "Debbie" and Gene Sypolt of St. Joseph, daughters, Emily Fauver and Keirah Gilbert, sister, Shannon Holland, nieces, Skylar and Shanna, step-children, Ashlin, Brooklin, and Charley Frazier, and host of friends.
Mr. Bloss has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM Saturday. Pastor Beau Walker officiating.

