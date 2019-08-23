Clear
Jerral A. Weber, 83, of Troy, Kansas

FUNERAL: Monday, August 26, 2019 – 10:30 A.M. At: FirstBaptist Church in Troy Burial: MountOlive Cemetery in Troy Visitation: family will receive friends Sunday 5-7 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home where friends may call after 9 AM Sunday.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Jerral A. Weber, 83, of Troy, Kansas died Friday, August 23, 2019 at a Wathena nursing home.

Jerral was born on October 18, 1935 in Troy, Kansas to Allen and Mary (Mallory) Weber. He was a farmer and truck driver.

Jerral was an active member of the FirstBaptist Church in Troy. He served as Sunday School teacher and Deacon. Jerral served on the USD #429 School Board for 8 years. He also served in the Army National Guard.

He married Shirley Waller on August 3, 1958. She preceded him in death on October 10, 2018. He was also preceded by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Amy Masters (Jerry) of Troy
Grandchildren, Dalton and Devin Masters

Memorials: Troy Ambulance, Freedom Hospice or Doniphan County 4-H
www.harmanrohde.com

