Jerre A. Halbirt, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 20, 1940 in St. Joseph, daughter of Dannette and A.D. "Tommy" Thomson. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart. Jerre loved spending time and taking care of her family. Jerre was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Donald Halbirt, 2nd husband, Tommy Halbirt and daughter, Kimberley Watkins. Survivors include, children, Dawn (Lloyd) Kretzer of St. Joseph, Jeff (Sharon) Halbirt of Houston, TX, Michael Halbirt of Phoenix, AZ, Deanie (Joe) Donovan of Des Moines, IA, Craig (Kathy) Halbirt of Scottsdale, AZ and Christopher (Janice) Halbirt of St. Joseph, brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Thomson of St. Joseph, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Ms. Halbirt has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.