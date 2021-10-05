Clear
Jerre A. Halbirt, 81

Jerre A. Halbirt, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:56 PM

Jerre A. Halbirt, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care. She was born January 20, 1940 in St. Joseph, daughter of Dannette and A.D. "Tommy" Thomson. She attended Convent of the Sacred Heart. Jerre loved spending time and taking care of her family. Jerre was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Donald Halbirt, 2nd husband, Tommy Halbirt and daughter, Kimberley Watkins. Survivors include, children, Dawn (Lloyd) Kretzer of St. Joseph, Jeff (Sharon) Halbirt of Houston, TX, Michael Halbirt of Phoenix, AZ, Deanie (Joe) Donovan of Des Moines, IA, Craig (Kathy) Halbirt of Scottsdale, AZ and Christopher (Janice) Halbirt of St. Joseph, brother, Thomas (Lorraine) Thomson of St. Joseph, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Ms. Halbirt has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
