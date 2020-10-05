Jerrie Anne Beattie

1939-2020

Jerrie Anne Beattie, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 1,2020.

She was born September 21, 1939 to Robert E.L. and Nora Francis (Brooks) Davenport.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and had worked as a retail clerk for Woolco and Kmart.

Jerrie Anne loved to read and bake.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include daughter, Jennifer L. (Beattie) Roberts (Jeff), and sons, Ellis LeRoy McGuire Jr., Terry Delbert McGuire and Michael Robert McGuire Sr. (Stacy); and 15 grandchildren.

Natural farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.