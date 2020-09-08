Clear
Jerry A. (77) & Florence (75) Kinder

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jerry A. Kinder
Monday, September 7th, 1942 - Monday, August 31st, 2020

Jerry and Florence (Hinds) Kinder

Married for 52 years, Jerry (77) and Florence (75) (Hinds) Kinder passed just days apart at their home in Cameron, Missouri. They are preceded in death by parents James and Virginia Kinder; Roland Hinds: Agnes (Harlan) Rochester; and Jerry’s brother George (June) Kinder. They are survived by nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and several cousins.
Jerry grew up in West Virginia and loved the outdoors. He attended West Virginia State College and proudly served a tour of duty with the U.S. Army in Germany. Florence was born in Kansas City, MO, and was a graduate of Metropolitan Junior College. The couple met and started dating while working at Kay Electronics, a store owned by Florence’s parents. They both attended Rockhurst College.
They were avid antique collectors and owned the Cameron Antique Mall and Furniture Depot. While in college, Jerry was employed by a liquidation company. It was there he learned how to run his own business. They liked to travel and took many cruises and visited family in several states. They loved animals and adopted several dogs. Florence sang soprano and traveled to many countries with the Heartland Troupe. She was also a parishioner at St. Munchin Catholic Church. They never knew a stranger and will be remembered for their kindness and good humor.
Jerry and Florence’s final resting place is Tyler Mountain Cemetery in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. A celebration of life service will be scheduled for a later date when family and friends can safely gather.
Online condolences:www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

