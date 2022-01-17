Jerry Blaine Hardin, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Monday, December 27, 2021.

Jerry was born August 12, 1941 in Gallatin, Missouri to Walter and Grace (McMichael) Hardin. In 1959 he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Jerry married Artist Ward on December 16, 1963 in King City, Missouri.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, parents , son Allen B. Hardin and stepsons Laverne Preston and Lyle Preston.

Survivors include children Terri Nolan, Jerri Ann Jones, Jimmy Hardin and Cindy (Thomas) Lawrie; stepdaughter Trish(Tim) Wiederholt ; 15 granddaughters and 2 sisters.

The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Thursday at our chapel. Interment with Military Honors at White Oak Cemetery in Bethany, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to White Oak Cemetery Association.