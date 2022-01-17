Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jerry Blaine Hardin, 80

Jerry Blaine Hardin, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Monday, December 27, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 2:34 PM

Jerry Blaine Hardin, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away at his home Monday, December 27, 2021.

Jerry was born August 12, 1941 in Gallatin, Missouri to Walter and Grace (McMichael) Hardin. In 1959 he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and served during the Vietnam War. Jerry married Artist Ward on December 16, 1963 in King City, Missouri.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, parents , son Allen B. Hardin and stepsons Laverne Preston and Lyle Preston.

Survivors include children Terri Nolan, Jerri Ann Jones, Jimmy Hardin and Cindy (Thomas) Lawrie; stepdaughter Trish(Tim) Wiederholt ; 15 granddaughters and 2 sisters.

The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Funeral service 11:00 AM, Thursday at our chapel. Interment with Military Honors at White Oak Cemetery in Bethany, Missouri.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to White Oak Cemetery Association.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 35°
Cameron
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Atchison
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Clouds gradually cleared out today with some sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories