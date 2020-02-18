Jerry Conner Scott, 77

Jerry Conner Scott, age 77, Maryville, MO, passed away peacefully in Maryville, on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

He was born July 31, 1942 in Gilman City, MO, to the late Woodrow and Rozema Scott. He is preceded in death by brothers and sister William Scott, Betty Scott Simmons, and Jack Scott, and in-laws Lawrence and Norma Hilsabeck, Larry Hilsabeck, Everett Simmons, and Lawrence Taylor.

Jerry attended South Harrison High School in Bethany and graduated in 1960. He was the school’s star athlete during his high school years. He played basketball, was a football captain and Homecoming king.

After high school, Jerry married and moved to Maryville where his son Todd was raised. He attended NWMSU while beginning his work career.

Jerry worked for Crouch Trucking following high school. He next began his venture into the grocery industry and worked several years at Eddy’s Market before taking the plunge and buying his own grocery store. He was owner of Jerry’s Market from 1979 to 1989. When he sold the store, he continued his career in food service as a private caterer as well as the deli manager at HyVee. Jerry was happiest when he was cooking!

In his retirement years, he enjoyed driving the OATS bus and driving to pick up cars with his buddies at Championship Motors.

In 1981, he met Linda Hilsabeck. They married on July 31,1982 and he became a 2nd dad to Linda’s son Eric Myers. Jerry loved his two boys and they have many great memories of fishing, sports, motorcycles and cars, cooking, and family trips with their dad. These traditions were passed down to his grandchildren Logan, Bryan, and Ava and good times were spent with Grandpa Jerry through the years.

Linda was the love of Jerry’s life and they spent many years enjoying special times with friends and neighbors, cruises, vacations, loving their many Shitzu dog children, and taking family trips with their kids and grandkids.

Linda and Jerry faced Jerry’s medical battles together in his last years. She was his rock, his advocate, and was always by his side through it all. They also have a great network of friends and family who helped them get through tough times and are much loved and appreciated.

Survivors include his wife Linda J. Scott, son Todd (Valerie) of Dallas, son Eric Myers of Omaha; grandsons Logan and Bryan Scott of Fayetteville, AR, granddaughter Ava Myers of Omaha, sister Doris Taylor, in laws Jack and Vetra Hilsabeck and Elaine Hilsabeck, and Bandit the dog.

Visitation will be on Wednesday evening February 19, 2020, from 6-8 PM, at the funeral home.

His memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO, with a luncheon following.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jerry’s honor to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St., Maryville, MO, in care of Jerry Scott.