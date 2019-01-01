Jerry Coats July 1, 1964 - January 1, 2019

Jerry Lee Coats, 54, Union Star, MO; passed away on January 1, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care.

Jerry was born on July 1, 1964 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Lee and Carol (Heerlein) Coats. He graduated from Union Star High School.

Jerry was a carpenter by trade and a member of the local #110 Carpenter's Union.

He was a member of the Christian faith and a supporter of Arbor Day Foundation and the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. He enjoyed camping, arrowhead hunting, fishing, kayaking and gardening. He was a proud American, who loved spending time with his family and friends. The twinkle in his eyes, the smile on his face and his fun-loving nature made him a favorite of all the young and young at heart.

Jerry married Cathalean "Cathy" Wykert on August 27, 2005, she survives him of the home.

Additional survivors include his daughter, Ashley Marie "Pumpkin" Coats (John Davis), St. Joseph, MO; two sons, William Cody "Pup 1" and Wyatt Lee "Pup 2" Coats, both of the home; granddaughter, Neely "Tippy-Toes" Davis; father, Lee Elvin Coats; three siblings, Charles Howard "Howie" Coats (Annette), St. Joseph, MO; Rebecca Sue "Becki" Steiner (Rick), Union Star, MO; John Andrew "Andy" Coats (Posie), Bolckow, MO and numerous family and friends.

Mr. Coats was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Jeanne Coats and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services 2:00 PM Saturday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment Benton Cemetery, Forest City, Missouri. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 8:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.