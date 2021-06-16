Clear
Jerry D. Brock, 84

Jerry D. Brock, 84, of Forbes, MO., passed away Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 at home.

He was born April 27, 1937 in Forbes, the son on Marie Brock.

Jerry was married to Lela Jo Brock and had a son, Darin Brock, also of Forbes.

He was an Army Veteran and a heavy equipment operator until his retirement after 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his mother Marie Jackson, wife Lela Jo Brock, brother Robert Brock, and nephew Roger Brock.

He is survived by son Darin Brock and companion Laura Ripper.

Jerry has been cremated per his wishes and interment will occur privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart or Cancer Associations.

