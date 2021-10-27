Jerry D. Crockett 85, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born January 19, 1936 in Halls, MO, son of Grace and Varley Crockett. He graduated from Benton High School in 1953. He married JoAnn Collier. He worked at Stockyards and Wire Rope Corporation. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working in the yard. He also coached Boys Baseball. He was a fan of Mizzou football, the Royals, Cardinals, and the Chiefs. He was a Christian. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, wife, JoAnn Crockett, brothers, J. Marvin, Harold (Bud), and Kenny Crockett, and sisters, Florence Frakes and Velda Davis. Survivors include: sons: Michael, St. Joseph, MO, Jeff (Valerie) Crockett, Lancaster, CA, Chris (Amy) Crockett, Boise, ID, and Scott (Danielle) Crockett, St. Joseph, step daughters: Janet (John) Wollenman, Cindy (Don) Roethler, and Rebecca White (companion, Tommy Tucker), 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and former wife, Connie Ward.

The family will receive friends from 9-11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 with the Funeral Service and public live stream following at 11:00 A.M at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Gary Williams officiating. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital.