Jerry Dean Tichenor, 63

Visitation: Friday, May 8th, 2020 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM @ Christian Fellowship Worship Center. Cameron, MO. ■ Service: Friday, May 8th, 2020 11:00 AM @ Christian Fellowship Worship Center.

Posted: May 6, 2020 9:40 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jerry D. Tichenor
1956-2020

Turney, Missouri- Jerry Dean Tichenor, 63, of Turney, passed away May 4, 2020.
He was born September 4, 1956 in Kansas City, Kansas to Roscoe and Norma (Herring) Tichenor.
Jerry graduated from Lathrop High School, class of 1974.
He married Joyce Marie Barnett on February 15, 1997.
Jerry was a self-employed builder.
He is preceded by his father, Roscoe and daughter, Kayla Renae.
Survivors: wife, Joyce Tichenor, of the home; son, Michael Brian (Alicia) Tichenor, Turney, Missouri; brother, Mark (Karen) Tichenor, Sunrise Beach, Missouri; mother, Norma Mays, Laurie, Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Austin and Roscoe and 3 great grandchildren, Arianna, Audree and Amelia.
Services: Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Christian Fellowship Worship Center, Cameron, MO. Funeral service at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at 10:00 AM. Burial will be held after a fellowship meal.
The family requests those wishing to donate, show a random act of kindness by donating to someone in need during these challenging times.

