Jerry Dean Wattenbarger, 62, Cameron, MO

Obituary

Jerry D. Wattenbarger

1957-2019

Cameron, MO- Jerry Dean Wattenbarger, 62, Cameron, passed away on November 3, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

Jerry was born on April 22, 1957 in Cameron, Missouri to Terry and Louise (Genson) Wattenbarger. He is proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Charlie.

Jerry attended Cameron High School and spent most of his career as a rough-in carpenter. He was an avid outdoorsman- hunting, fishing, and spending time on the farm.

Survivors: Daughters, Angela (Josh) Joseph, St. Joseph, MO, Amy O’Grady, Wathena, KS, and Alissa (Paul) Talimonchuk, St. Louis, MO; brother, Terry (Lana) Wattenbarger, Belton, MO, and mother of his children, Jauni K. Wattenbarger, Mt. Pleasant, IA; grandchildren, Lauryn, Megan and Abigail O’Grady, Colten and Lexy Joseph, and Austin Talimonchuk.

Services: 12:00 PM, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Poland Thompson Funeral Home with visitation from 11 AM-12PM, prior to service.

Memorial donations to NorthCare Hospice House. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.