Jerry Dean Young, 78

Jerry Dean Young, age 78, was born May 18, 1942 in Neosho, MO the son of Donald and Dorothy (Files) Young and passed away August 4, 2020 in Hollister, MO.

On December 30, 1968, Jerry and Frankie (McNatt) were united in marriage. To this union three children were born. Jerry was a Truck Driver most of his life and retired from MO-KAN Teamsters Union. He was a member of Maysville Fire Department for 15 years.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lonnie Young; and nephew, Jimmy Young.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Frankie; three children, Sherry Young, Stacy (Garth) Bibens; and Steven Young; five, brothers, Gary (Janice) Young, Donnie (Janet) Young, DeWayne Young, Dennis (Kim) Young, and Mike Young; four grandchildren, Kaytly (Timmith) Price, Kylie Tannehill, Keegan Young, Tyler Young; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Amity Cemetery. Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions: Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences: http://www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com