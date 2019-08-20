Jerry Duane Jarrett, 83, Troy, KS

Troy, Kansas - Jerry Duane Jarrett, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Troy, Kansas.

Jerry was born on August 16, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lester and Gladys (Slater) Jarrett.

He graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1954. Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Troy Lion’s Club, and the Masonic Lodge #55. Jerry started his career farming, he owned and operated Jarrett Hardware for 8 years, and worked as manager for the Doniphan Electric Co-op, retiring in 1998.

Jerry married Shirley Knapp on August 18, 1957 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert, Donald, and Jim Jarrett and a sister, Janie Daring.

Additional survivors: his children, Mack (Teresa) Jarrett, Troy, Kansas.

Tina (Adam) Ferris, Troy, Kansas.

Jay (Kelly) Jarrett, St. Joseph, Missouri.

Jill (Don) Huss, Troy, Kansas.

9 grandsons, Dustin Ferris, Cole Jarrett, Casey Jarrett, Tyler Ferris, Auten Huss, Gunnar Huss, Pierce Jarrett, Cuttar Huss and Jack Jarrett.

12 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, 4 granddaughters-in-law

Sister, Suzanne (Jerry) Arnold, St. Joseph, Missouri

Sisters-in-law, Maurine Jarrett and Patricia Higdon

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019.

At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5-8 Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 1 P.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund, Moila Shrine Temple (Transportation Fund), or the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.