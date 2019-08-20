Clear

Jerry Duane Jarrett, 83, Troy, KS

Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019. At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Visitation: 5-8 Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 1 P.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:08 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Troy, Kansas - Jerry Duane Jarrett, 83, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home in Troy, Kansas.
Jerry was born on August 16, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Lester and Gladys (Slater) Jarrett.
He graduated from Clarksdale High School in 1954. Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church, Troy, Troy Lion’s Club, and the Masonic Lodge #55. Jerry started his career farming, he owned and operated Jarrett Hardware for 8 years, and worked as manager for the Doniphan Electric Co-op, retiring in 1998.
Jerry married Shirley Knapp on August 18, 1957 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert, Donald, and Jim Jarrett and a sister, Janie Daring.
Additional survivors: his children, Mack (Teresa) Jarrett, Troy, Kansas.
Tina (Adam) Ferris, Troy, Kansas.
Jay (Kelly) Jarrett, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jill (Don) Huss, Troy, Kansas.
9 grandsons, Dustin Ferris, Cole Jarrett, Casey Jarrett, Tyler Ferris, Auten Huss, Gunnar Huss, Pierce Jarrett, Cuttar Huss and Jack Jarrett.
12 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way, 4 granddaughters-in-law
Sister, Suzanne (Jerry) Arnold, St. Joseph, Missouri
Sisters-in-law, Maurine Jarrett and Patricia Higdon
Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Service: 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 23, 2019.
At the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation: 5-8 Thursday evening at the First Baptist Church in Troy, Kansas. Friends may call after 1 P.M. Wednesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund, Moila Shrine Temple (Transportation Fund), or the St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 103°
We also have a round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through this morning thanks to a storm system moving through from our north. We'll have another round of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe with some hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events