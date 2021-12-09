Jerry G. Havner, 89, Albany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.

On October 31, 1932, he was born in Grant City, Missouri, to Henry and Dorris (Oehler) Havner.

Jerry grew up on a farm in Denver, Missouri. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 30 years and was stationed all over the world. He retired in 1981 as a CWO-4.

He was a very active member of the Gentryville Baptist Church in Gentryville, Missouri. A dedicated family man, Jerry helped raise and care for multiple generations of family members.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole; brother, Kaye P. Havner; sister, Rose Ilene; son, David Havner; daughter, Debra Havner.

Survivors include sons, Jerry Havner, Jr. of St. Joseph, Missouri; Ronald W. Havner of Nacogdoches, Texas; grandchildren, Jerry G. Havner, III, Audrey, Tristan, Michael, Shae, and Levi Havner, Jillian Stout, Jamie Tanner, Jenna Bossert; numerous great-grandchildren, friends and family.

Services and inurnment at Miller Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.