Jerry G. Havner, 89

Jerry G. Havner, 89, Albany, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 10:20 AM

On October 31, 1932, he was born in Grant City, Missouri, to Henry and Dorris (Oehler) Havner.
Jerry grew up on a farm in Denver, Missouri. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 30 years and was stationed all over the world. He retired in 1981 as a CWO-4.
He was a very active member of the Gentryville Baptist Church in Gentryville, Missouri. A dedicated family man, Jerry helped raise and care for multiple generations of family members.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole; brother, Kaye P. Havner; sister, Rose Ilene; son, David Havner; daughter, Debra Havner.
Survivors include sons, Jerry Havner, Jr. of St. Joseph, Missouri; Ronald W. Havner of Nacogdoches, Texas; grandchildren, Jerry G. Havner, III, Audrey, Tristan, Michael, Shae, and Levi Havner, Jillian Stout, Jamie Tanner, Jenna Bossert; numerous great-grandchildren, friends and family.
Services and inurnment at Miller Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

