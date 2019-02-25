Obituary

Jerry Joe Flinn

1939-2019

Jerry Joe Flinn, 79, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Carriage Square Nursing Home, St. Joseph, Missouri.

He was born on May 17, 1939, in Stewartsville.

Jerry married Naomi Jean (Anderson) Flinn on September 26, 1957. She preceded him in death after 46 years of marriage on October 19, 2003.

He was a machinist at Wire Rope for 38 years. Jerry was also a member of the American Legion Post #508 and an officer of the United Steelworkers of America. He was of the Christian faith, an avid softball and basketball player, and coached youth softball. Jerry loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was a great supporter of the community of Stewartsville.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Lurane and Josephine (Dake) Flinn; daughter, Terri Smith; and granddaughter, Ashley Smith.

Survivors include his sons, Jay Flinn (Holly) and Rodney Flinn (Amy); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Flinn (Nancy), Larry Flinn (Barb), Jackie Guggia (Jim), Kelly Bachman, Mike Flinn (Janet), and Pat Brouilette (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.