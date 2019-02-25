Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Jerry Joe Flinn, 79, Stewartsville, Missouri

Feb 23 Visitation Saturday, February 23, 2019, 11:00AM - 1:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Feb 23 Service Saturday, February 23, 2019, 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Jerry Joe Flinn
1939-2019

Jerry Joe Flinn, 79, Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Carriage Square Nursing Home, St. Joseph, Missouri.
He was born on May 17, 1939, in Stewartsville.
Jerry married Naomi Jean (Anderson) Flinn on September 26, 1957. She preceded him in death after 46 years of marriage on October 19, 2003.
He was a machinist at Wire Rope for 38 years. Jerry was also a member of the American Legion Post #508 and an officer of the United Steelworkers of America. He was of the Christian faith, an avid softball and basketball player, and coached youth softball. Jerry loved watching his grandchildren play sports and was a great supporter of the community of Stewartsville.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Lurane and Josephine (Dake) Flinn; daughter, Terri Smith; and granddaughter, Ashley Smith.
Survivors include his sons, Jay Flinn (Holly) and Rodney Flinn (Amy); seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Flinn (Nancy), Larry Flinn (Barb), Jackie Guggia (Jim), Kelly Bachman, Mike Flinn (Janet), and Pat Brouilette (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Private Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 11°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
There are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs throughout the workweek will be in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events