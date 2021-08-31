Clear
Jerry Jones, 70

Jerry Jones, 70, of Wathena, Kansas passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:22 PM

Jerry was born on August 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ralph Franklin and Alberta Mae (Rainwater) Jones.

He was a self-employed Technician. Jerry’s passion as a Mustang enthusiast and his hobbies were going to car shows and interacting with all other car owners.

Jerry married Sue Gaskell on August 23, 1970 at the Methodist Church in Horton, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Norma Atkins.

Additional survivors: children, Sandy Pottorf, Patty Lindquist, Jerri Ann Jones and Amanda Jones.

6 grandchildren.

Brothers, James Jones and William C. “Bill” Jones both of Wathena, Kansas.

Sister, Mary Jane Jobe, Gladstone, Missouri.

Several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: 10:00 A.M. Saturday, August 14, 2021.

At the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Bendena, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Friday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas,

where friends may call after 9 A.M. Friday.

Inurnment: Moray Cemetery, Bendena, Kansas.

Memorials: Cancer Fund of donor’s choice.

Skies will gradually start to clear later on this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today due to the rain with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Conditions look to dry out on Wednesday and Thursday with highs right around average in the mid 80s. Another chance for rain moves into the area on Friday as another front approaches our area. Dry and sunny conditions look to return for the upcoming holiday weekend.
