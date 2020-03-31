Jerry L. DeWar
1947-2020
Jerry L. DeWar, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
He was born February 1, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Sue (Hodges) DeWar; parents, Reuben and Thelma (Antrim) DeWar.
Survivors include his children, Dana Roach (Jerry), Amy Collings (Craig), Jeffery DeWar (Holly), Betty Hoffman (Jeremy), Timothy DeWar; step-daughter, Misty Clark; step-sons, Shane Farquhar, Bill Farquhar, Pete Farquhar; brothers, Larry DeWar (Vickie), Terry DeWar (Ann); sisters, Judy Green (Rob), Pamela Euler (Russell); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com.