Jerry Lee Ashlock, 85

Jerry Lee Ashlock of St. Joseph passed from this life on December 17th, 2020.

A graduate of Lafayette high school class of ‘53 he majored in Civil Engineering at the University of Missouri, graduating in 1961. After serving in the Navy, Jerry had a successful career in construction acting as Project Engineer or Project Consultant on major construction efforts from multi-story buildings to refineries and power plants. He also had a passion for all forms of motorcycle racing as both a racer and promoter and owned the Savannah motocross track which held races during the 1970s.

An active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus council 571 and also took great pride in his passion of ministering to inmates at the local prison.

He is preceded in death by his father, Victor, mother ,Pauline (née Richardson), and brother Aden. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Barbara (née Grinlinton), his son Derek his wife Susan, grandson Jacob and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, the 22nd of December followed by a saying of the rosary at 9:30 AM, funeral mass at 10:00AM and burial at Memorial Park Cemetery immediately following.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.