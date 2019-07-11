Jerry Lee Schneider, 80, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Maryville Living Center in Maryville with family at his side.

Jerry was born on July 20, 1938, in Maryville, and was a lifelong resident of the area. His parents were John and Sophie (Gunkel) Schneider; they preceded him in death.

A Horace Mann High graduate in Maryville, Jerry had worked 29 years for the US Postal Service. He also owned and operated his own paint and wallpaper store in Maryville.

Jerry attended the First Christian Church in Maryville. He loved working outdoors and was an avid collector.

On November 9, 1958, Jerry was united in marriage to Joan Houston, at the First United Methodist Church in Maryville. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his 2 children, Alan (Shana) Schneider, Topeka, KS, and Sherry (Mike) Coleman, Kansas City, MO; 6 grandchildren, Jami Force, Mikaela (Michael) Henson, Spencer Schneider, Chandler Schneider, Shea Smith, Buck Smith; 2 great grandchildren, Trey and Dru Force; 5 siblings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO. No formal visitation is planned.