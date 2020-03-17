Clear
Jerry Leroy Blake, 75

Visitation: Thursday, March 19th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 604 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Friday, March 20th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jerry Leroy Blake, 75, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at a St. Joseph health care facility. He was born March 16, 1944 in De Kalb, MO, son of Etta and Jerry Blake. Jerry co-owned and operated 2 J's Variety Shop. He later worked at Ross Frazier 25 years and Lowe's for over 20 years. Jerry loved taking care of his lawn and going to garage sales, he was always looking for a bargain. Preceding him in death is his wife, Joy Blake in 2001, parents and siblings Bud, Dorothy and Jean. Survivors include, daughter, Kayla (Steve) McLeod of Faucett, MO, daughter, Tammy Boudreau of St. Joseph, daughter, Deanna Barlett of St. Joseph, son, Frank (Darlene) Kennedy of St. Joseph, son-in-law, Mike Boudreau, sister, Karen (Max) of Savannah, MO, sister, Janet (Chris) of Atchison, KS, sister, Betty of WA., 7 grandchildren, Mikey, Shelby, Tyler, Chelsey, Brent, Frankie, and Blair, 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Friday, March 20, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Scott Jensen officiating, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online obituary, guestbook, and streaming of service at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
