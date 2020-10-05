Clear
Jerry M. Hardin, 82

Graveside Service: Saturday, October 17th, 2020 12:00 PM @ Memorial Park Cemetery. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 5, 2020 10:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Jerry M. Hardin, 82, Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Monday September 28, 2020.
He was born August 2, 1938 to Chester and Evalena (Casper) Hardin in Fairport, Missouri.
Jerry attended and graduated from Maysville High School, Maysville, Missouri.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolores Hardin; brothers, John F. Hardin, Billy E. Hardin.
Survivors include children, Janet Phelps of St. Joseph, Missouri, Brian Hardin, of Smithville, Missouri, Debra Liebig (Mark) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Karla Hardin of Kansas City, Missouri, Marla Kellner (Doug) of Papillion, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brothers Robert Hardin of St. Louis, Missouri and Ron Hardin, Maysville, Missouri.
Committal Services 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 17, Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Josie Harper Hospice House, 7415 Cedar St., Omaha, Nebraska 68124. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

