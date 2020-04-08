Jerry McVey, 59, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 in St Joseph. He was born March 2, 1961 in St. Joseph, son of Anna (Hartman) and Jesse McVey. He attended school in Wathena. He spent a number of years working in construction and he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and fishing. Jerry was preceded in death by father, Jesse McVey, mother, Anna McVey, twin brother, Larry McVey, brother, Robert McVey, sister, Pam Davis, brother-in-law, Bob Wisler and niece, Mallory Adkins. Survivors include, sisters Phyllis (Ed) Poirier, Norma Wisler, Ruth (Mike) Gabriel, brother, Clinton (Joane) McVey, sister-in-law, Rena McVey, all of Wathena, KS and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service and interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery has been held due to circumstances with the Coronavirus. Memorials are requested to the Odd Fellows Cemetery in care of Rupp Funeral Home.