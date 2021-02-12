Clear
Jerry Nelson Welborn, 73

Jerry Nelson Welborn, 73, passed away on February 8th, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 3:20 PM

Cameron, Missouri- Jerry Nelson Welborn, 73, passed away on February 8th, 2021 and joined his loved ones in heaven; his parents Dortha Irene Welborn and Charles Hertha Welborn; sister, Nancy Gail Welborn; first wife, Betty Welborn and second wife Carol Welborn. Jerry was born on August 28th, 1947 in Kansas City, Missouri. His career included working as an Emergency Medical Technician, Nursing Home Administrator and working for the state of Missouri as a Nursing Home Inspector. He finished his career with the state and retired in Cameron Missouri. Survivors: his loving wife, Rhonda McBrayer Welborn; brother, Charlie Welborn; step daughter, Crystal McBrayer and her children, Peyton Henderson and Blake Schaeffer; Jerry's stepson, Dr. Scott McBrayer; brother-in-law, Ned Heese; nephews, Tim Welborn and Rex Heese.
Memorial Service is yet to be scheduled.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

