Jerry R. "J.W." Wiedmaier, 84

Jerry R. Wiedmaier, "J.W." to his friends passed away September 1, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was born to Albert J. and Edna F. (Harmon) Wiedmaier on August 7, 1936.

After graduation from Christian Brothers High School he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force; becoming an aerial still photographer, stationed in Germany, New Mexico, and Nevada.

He then graduated from the University of Missouri at Columbia, MO, with a Bachelors in Accounting and Business Administration. Jerry worked for the Office of the Inspector General and the USDA as a certified internal auditor.

Jerry owned and operated Wiedmaier Truck Stop Inc. for 45 years as well as four Goodyear Stores.

He enjoyed Sunday gatherings with friends at the truck stop, and at the Lake of the Ozarks and Palm Desert, California, as well as hunting and fun times at deer camp with friends and family. He was a contributor and avid participant in Mizzou Athletics for many years. GO TIGERS!!!!

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Albert and Robert (Bob); sister Betty Gerstner; and son Michael.

Survivors include his wife Marsha; son David; six grandchildren, Dustin, Dalton, Aubree, Brooke, Emily, and Ian; sister Susan Collings; and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no services at this time. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.