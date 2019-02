Jerry Ramsey July 20, 1943 - January 31, 2019

A cold front is moving through this Monday morning. This front has brought some light drizzle with it and much colder air behind it. Temperatures have been dropping behind the front from the 50s at midnight into the 20s. Some side roads, bridges and overpasses could become slippery and slick so drive with caution. Sunshine will return to the forecast Monday afternoon but the day will be much cooler. We'll continue to drop temperature wise into the lower 20s to upper teens by the afternoon.

