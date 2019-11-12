Clear
Jerry Thomas Griggs, 79, of St. Joseph, MO

There will be no services. Jerry will be cremated and interred in Savannah Cemetery near his parents. But only because his stated preference of a flaming Viking-ship burial is, sadly, illegal. A memorial will be held soon.

Jerry Thomas Griggs, 79, of St. Joseph, died Sunday, November 10th.
Jerry was born in St. Joseph, March 26, 1940, to Clark & Agnes (Pugh) Griggs.
Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Lafayette High School. Enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1961, he was stationed in Hawaii until 1964 -- from which stemmed his lifelong antipathy to pineapple & coconut.
He married Patsy Hewitt in 1967, had two daughters and bought a farm, where he taught his girls his way with animals, to love big fat books, and to take crap from no one. (It worked, Dad!) He worked for Southwestern Bell/AT&T for 39 years, retiring in 1999.
In retirement, he built websites, helped both his daughters complete graduate school, finally took his wife to Vegas and was a standard sight on North 22nd Street, walking one of his beloved Scottie dogs.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; his daughters Erin Griggs (Dan Jacobson) and Suzy Griggs; his brother, Willis Griggs, Jr.; and his grandson, Micah Jacobson.
Jerry was as stubborn as a mule, smart as a whip and funny as hell. He was a loving son and brother, a lifelong friend, a loyal husband and simply the best daddy in the whole wide world.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry’s name to: The Scottish Terrier Rescue of St. Louis, MO. http://www.stlouisscottierescue.com/donate-to-animal-rescue.html

