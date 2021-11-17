Jess E. Everhart, Jr. 69, of Hopkins, MO, passed from this life on Monday, November 1, 2021, at his home in Hopkins.

Jess was born in Maryville, MO, on September 19, 1952, to Jesse Eugene and Lois L. (Carpenter) Everhart. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by twin brothers: Donald and Ronald; and 2 sisters: Jeanne Vorhies, and Julie Markley.

The family lived 12 years in Tarkio before moving to Hopkins. Jess graduated high school there in 1970.

On June 3, 1971, at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins, Jess was united in marriage to Linda Louise Neumeyer. They had lived in the St. Louis area before moving back to Hopkins in 2002. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June.

Jess was a member of the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church, Hopkins, the former Xenia Lodge #50, AF&AM, and when it closed, he transferred his membership to Nodaway Lodge #70, AF& AM, of Maryville. He had been past Worshipful Master at the Lodge.

His survivors include his wife Linda, of the home in Hopkins. His children: Jenna Hudson, and children, Annie, Shelby, and Georgia, Dripping Springs, TX, Joseph Everhart, and children, Rylee, Ryder, and Hope, St. Louis, MO, Jill (Beau) Downey, and children, Oscar and Olivia; his siblings, Janet (Alferd) Hoover, Pickering, MO, Jerald (Corey) Everhart, Hopkins, MO; brother in laws: Chris Markley, and Larry Vorhies; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mr. Everhart has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 6-8:00 PM, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Hopkins Community Betterment.

